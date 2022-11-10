Take a look inside new Maidenhead games bar Potion and Motion

More than 1,000 people flowed through the doors as a new Maidenhead bar opened to the public for the first time at the weekend.

Potion and Motion has taken over the former Bar 38 and Mojitos unit at 50-54 King Street and is run by Toby Denney, the owner of the nearby Off The Tap pub in High Street.

The new venue is home to entertainment including retro arcade games, a light-up dance floor, pool tables and booths with vintage and modern consoles.

Potion and Motion will be open from 4pm-2am Wednesday to Friday and 12pm-3am on weekends, with plans to show the big World Cup games later this month.

Two bars – one downstairs and another upstairs – serve drinks including cocktails and shooters, while Toby is in the process of recruiting kitchen staff to serve American and Mexican-themed food.

Potion and Motion opened for the first time on Friday and was busy with punters enjoying old school games and drinks.

“Trade was really good, everyone had a really good time and was really well behaved,” said Toby. “We have not even started our marketing out into other towns yet, so for a hometown launch it was very successful.

“It is always a risk [opening a new business] at this moment in time with everything that is going on, but you can’t live life in fear.”

The new bar is offering night time revellers reasonably-priced drinks as it looks to offer people an enjoyable night out without hitting their pockets.

“We are a business ultimately but a big part of that is community and we are trying to support people through tough times and offer an affordable, fun night with your friends,” Toby said.

He added he is planning to do ‘a lot more’ with the venue, with plans to add in an air hockey machine this week.

Toby said he was looking healthy in terms of recruiting staff, but anyone interested in taking up a role should email letsplay@potionandmotion.co.uk