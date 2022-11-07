Remember When: Doctor Who star met a home-made Dalek

1977: Burchetts Green School was a dark and mysterious place as children dressed as witches and warlocks and the curtains were closed for eerie tales of ghosts and magic.

For two weeks, the children had prepared for Halloween by making models, painting and drawing.

1992: Doctor Who actor Colin Baker was confronted by a Dalek at the Magnet Leisure Centre as he accepted a cheque on behalf of child leukaemia charity the Paul O’Gorman Foundation.

More than 20 children, who had been on a half-term holiday camp at the Magnet, spent the week taking part in sponsored sport events and swims.

As well as raising £1,000, the children also found time to make a Dalek out of polystyrene burger boxes, toilet rolls and egg boxes.

1992: Oxfam supporter Barbara Walmsley, from Cookham, raised £2,200 for the charity after going on a 36-hour sponsored fast.

As well as sponsorship money, she collected £750 from shoppers by sitting outside Sainsbury’s in Maidenhead.

1997: Children from Methodist churches in Maidenhead and Cookham were invited to take part in a worldwide debate on child poverty.

Only eight youth groups from around the world were invited to take part in the Bishop’s Council of the United Methodist Church debate, which took place over the internet.

1997: Rockets, sparklers, candyfloss, toffee apples and all the fun of the fair went towards making Maidenhead United Football Club’s fireworks display one of the most successful yet.

The stands of the football ground were packed with young and old read for the biggest display in Maidenhead – which raised £1,500 for the club.

1997: The annual Save the Children craft fair was a huge hit with shoppers.

Visitors to the town hall got the chance to buy some unusual Christmas presents, including candles, steel garden furniture, waistcoats, jewellery and silk scarves.

A total of £1,350 was raised for Save the Children, while 47 tartan ribbons were also sold for the Dunblane Ribbon appeal.