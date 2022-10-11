Maidenhead artist's first solo exhibition hits gallery

A Maidenhead artist is having his first solo exhibition – featuring art he worked on during the worst of COVID.

Stephen Byrne, of Altwood Bailey, had a career in aviation in London that was interrupted by COVID.

Art was previously just a hobby - but then COVID-19 struck and gave Stephen ‘the opportunity to concentrate’ on his work.

Following lockdown, he was invited to exhibit with 124 Studios in Maidenhead for the Cookham and Maidenhead Arts Trail (CAMAT).

Earlier this year Stephen was asked if he would put together a body of work for a solo exhibition, which is now on display at a Chalfont St Peter gallery.

The exhibition, Luminous Colour, is mainly pastel work and some oil paintings, featuring landscapes, seascapes, wildlife and still life.

“I was interested in the challenge of trying to convey water using a very dry medium – pastels – and soft details, like feathers,” said Stephen.

“I’m interested in everything around us, all the beauty and the light. Pastels are a great way of expressing that.”

Luminous Colour is running until October 29, Tuesday-Saturday, 9am-5pm at Emerald Frames and Gallery, Workshop 1, Blay's House, Churchfield Road, Chalfont St Peter SL9 9EW.