Maidenhead dance school students accepted onto Royal Ballet School programme

The principal of a Maidenhead dance school has expressed her pride after two students were accepted onto a programme at the Royal Ballet School.

Students Lana Polden and Aadhira Vijay, both aged nine, from The Elizabeth Fenton School of Dancing took part in auditions and later found out they had been accepted onto the junior associate programme.

The programme is for youngsters aged eight to 10 who want to take part in training at the Royal Ballet School, alongside their regular ballet classes.

The pair will be attending classes on Saturdays, starting from Saturday, September 24.

Former principal Elizabeth Fenton, said: “We are absolutely thrilled for them, it’s a chance of a lifetime.”

Current principal Felicity Stewart expressed her pride over the pair’s achievement and said she ‘looks forward to seeing their progress in the future’.

She added that ‘hundreds of children auditioned’ around the country for a ‘limited number of places’.