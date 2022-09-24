Remember When: 'Lugger the singing dustman' retired after 30 years

1977: After 30 years of emptying Maidenhead’s bins, ‘Lugger the singing dustman’ retired (main picture).

Arthur Jordan, known as Lugger, used to sing refrains from the old Hollywood and music hall era as he did his rounds to brighten residents’ days.

He had been working for Maidenhead council for 31 years after his family moved to the town during the war and he joined the ‘dustin’ crew’ when he was demobbed in 1946.

He built up a reputation for his singing, and used to top the bill at local pubs and clubs on Saturday nights.

1987: Grey skies and persistent rain failed to dampen enthusiasm as hundreds of people turned out to cheer the Marlow Carnival procession through the town.

The Dental Health Authority won first prize in the best dressed float class, which depicted a ‘go to bed with Colgate toothpaste’ theme.

1987: Graham Gooch led a fine collection of test and county cricketers in a charity game against Braywood.

The match helped to raise more than £800 for the Essex CCC Benefit Association and provided plenty of entertainment, with Gooch’s side winning by 12 runs.

1992: Pupils at the newly-opened Alwyn Infants School in Ashcroft Road got their very own ornamental cherry tree, thanks to Maidenhead Highway Townswomen’s Guild.

The guild had been connected with the school since 1954, when it was first formed and started using the old school premises in Fielding Road for its meetings.

1992: The razzmatazz of American football came to Braywick as the Cable All Stars – a team of young American footballers brought together by Windsor and Middlesex Cable – took part in the Cable Bowl.

Supported by the Little Gems cheerleaders, the All Stars took centre stage at the event, which featured demonstrations by top local side the Thames Valley Chargers.

1997: The Spice Girls competed with Tellytubbies, the Men in Black and Cinderella to complete 20 laps of the Newlands School field.

The fun run was the sixth to take place at the school, and raised £2,500 to help buy an overhead projector, a CD Rom and a decibel meter.

1997: Cox Green Scouts received a £72,000 National Lottery grant to help them realise their dream of moving into a new building.

It was third time lucky for the group, which had applied to the lottery on two previous occasions.