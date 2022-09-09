Public notices: Plan for eight new Maidenhead high street flats

This week’s public notices contain information on plans for eight new flats behind Maidenhead High Street, as well as the daytime closure of a Bisham road for almost two weeks.

Planning

Developers have submitted plans to build eight new flats in Maidenhead High Street.

PNS Investments and Holdings Ltd has applied to erect a roof extension at the rear of 40-42 High Street to create eight residential units.

The site is vacant and was last used as a base for the Royal Bank of Scotland. The Advertiser also reported last week that betting shop Ladbrokes was hoping to take over the commercial unit at the front.

The developer is proposing to include six car parking spaces as part of the scheme, along with 27 cycle spots.

Flats would be made up of five one-bedroom apartments and three two-bedroom. None are proposed to be affordable.

“The proposal seeks to make effective use of a brownfield site through the delivery of additional high-quality accommodation,” developers say in their planning statement.

“The building was previously occupied by RBS, with the main public area at ground floor and two storeys of office space above. All the internal floors have since been stripped out and are now open plan.

“Given its town centre location, the site is extremely well served for local amenities.”

“The building has been designed to integrate well with the surrounding context as well as creating a high-quality development which makes a positive contribution to the streetscene.”

Developers add that each of the flats would ‘provide a high standard of accommodation’.

To view the plans, search for reference number 22/02341/FULL on the borough’s planning portal.

Traffic and travel

A Bisham road will be closed during the day for nearly two weeks due to fibre optic ducting works taking place.

Bradenham Lane is set to shut daily between the hours of 8am and 6pm from Friday, September 23 until Thursday, October 6.

Motorists will not be allowed to proceed along the route for its entire length, with a diversion being via the A404, Marlow Road and Temple Lane.

Elsewhere, a road in Fifield will be closed during the day on Thursday, September 22 as fibre optic works are carried out on the route.

Drivers will not be able to travel along Coningsby Lane from its junction with Green Lane southward to the southern boundary of a property known as Barn Cottage.

The alternative route for vehicles is via Coningsby Lane, Fifield Road, the B3024 Forest Green Road and Coningsby Lane.

The road will be closed between the hours of 8am and 5pm.

Over in Cookham, a road will be closed overnight next week as examination works take place on a railway bridge.

Vehicles will not be allowed to drive along part of the B4447 Maidenhead Road between its junctions with Whyteladyes Lane and Lightlands Lane.

The closure will come into force from 10pm on Tuesday, September 13 until 6am on Wednesday, September 14.

Alternative routes will be provided for drivers affected and diversion signs in place.

Click here for this week's public notices in full.