Celebrations honour first opening of Sikh holy book in 1604

The Sikh community in the borough marked a celebration of the first reading of the holy scriptures in on Sunday, August 28.

Guru Granth Sahib Parkash Utsav commemorates the very first parkash – the opening of the Guru Granth Sahib at the Golden Temple (Amritsar) in 1604.

The scripture of the Sikh faith reveals the words spoken by Sikh Gurus and many other saints.

The words of the Scripture are known as ‘gurbani’ which means ‘from the Guru's mouth.’

The Sikhs believe that the scriptures have the actual words spoken by the Gurus – and the gurbani is the word of Waheguru (God).

The Granth Sahib started with the first Guru named Nanak Dev, with his collection of holy hymns.

The scripture was known as Adi Granth and was then added to by many other Gurus.

Sikhs believe that Guru Granth Sahib is an eternal living guru.

General secretary of the Maidenhead Gurdwara, Manjit Mann, said on behalf of the Gurdwara Committee:

“It was great to have the whole community come together at Rutland Road Gurdwara on this auspicious occasion.

“Today we honoured the Nishan Sahib and washed and replaced the Khanda which can be seen flying proudly from across Maidenhead.”

He thanked followers for their attendance and seva (selfless service) on the day.