Urgent appeal for volunteers at Maidenhead Foodshare

Maidenhead Foodshare has put out an urgent appeal for volunteers so it can continue to run its main foodbank and shop.

Foodshare launched its new shop in June inside its space in the Nicholsons Centre.

The shop allowed visitors to choose what they need rather than receive a pre-packed food parcel.

It has also ‘extended its services’ and is ‘offering lots of extras’ – though this has meant it urgently needs more volunteers to keep its foodbank and shop functioning.

Foodshare’s new shop, which takes up about a quarter of its overall space, allows members to pick the right fresh foods for their families and promotes independence as well as healthy eating.

“The shop is in demand at the moment,” said Foodshare trustee Debbie Gee.

“Everything is moving really quite fast. We’re offering all these different things. We need help with that because we don’t have the volunteers.

“People are ill or on holiday – it’s exhausting for the ones that are left.”

Foodshare needs volunteers on Wednesdays, 5-7pm; Saturdays, 9am-12pm; and also on Fridays, 12-2pm.

“We need to keep the foodbank and shop functioning because that’s the core of Foodshare,” said Debbie.

“We aim to be open many more days but we need to make sure we fulfil these days first.”

There is no upper age limit for volunteering at Foodshare – anyone over 18 can do so if they feel they are fit and healthy enough.

“We need volunteers to do a lot of duties, a range of activities,” said Debbie.

“It could be anything from supporting the homeless, to making tea and coffee, to marshalling.

“It’s just about supporting our regular foodbank users.”

Volunteers need not commit to every single week, as Foodshare can put them on a rota.

“With the winter months coming, we need to make sure we are definitely covered,” said Debbie. “We don’t want the service to stop. It’s a crucial time.”