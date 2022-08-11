Caution urged over water safety as heatwave begins

Residents are being urged to take care if they plan to enter the water to cool off during this weekend’s heatwave.

It comes after an 11-year-old girl died at Liquid Leisure Windsor on Saturday – the third child to die in open water in the East Berkshire and South Bucks area in the space of just two months.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service, which issues guidance on drowning prevention, has urged people to enjoy the ‘beautiful waterways of Berkshire’ safely ahead of the soaring temperatures.

David Crease, central hub, group manager for Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “If you do want to enter the water, just consider your exit point and remember you have no idea what is below the surface so never jump into open water – this can also cause potentially fatal cold water shock, even on the warmest day

“When out on the water, such as swimming, paddleboard or boat, try to be with a group or an organised event and build up strength and experience gradually.

“You will develop some resistance to cold water but cold water shock always remains a danger, get out before you get cold and make sure you have dry clothes to put on.”

Mr Crease added that flowing water can reduce body temperature ‘250 times quicker than still water’, and urged those who venture into the water to wear a ‘brightly coloured swim hat and life jacket’.

Furthermore, he has asked those who have been drinking alcohol to ‘avoid walking routes near water’ and not to enter the water itself if under the influence.

He added: “If you find yourself in trouble in the water, float to live. Do not panic, float on your back until the effects of cold water shock pass. When the cold water shock has passed, you can then swim to the edge or call for help.

“If someone else falls into the water, call 999 straight away and ask to speak to the fire and rescue service.

“We would advise that you don’t enter the water to try and save someone, or your dog, even if you are a strong swimmer. Shout to them to come to you – the water can be disorientating, and this can give them a focus.

“Depending on where you are there might be lifebelts or throw bags – use them. If they are attached to a rope, make sure you have secured or are holding the end of the rope so you can pull them in.”

Watch manager at Maidenhead Fire Station, Jason Cunningham, urged people to avoid jumping off bridges and into the water, which can lead to cold water shock.

“The last thing we want is people getting into distress,” he said. “We will be on the Jubilee River over the next two weeks to educate people and chat to them. We can speak to people until we are blue in the face.

“People think they know the rivers better than they do. The flow, the temperature, all of that can change.

“If you are going to go in the water, don’t just jump in off the bridge, acclimatise to it, take your time.”

Partner agencies will be in River Road, in Taplow, on Tuesday, August 16 and Lake End Road, Dorney, on Wednesday, August 17 from 2.30pm-4.30pm to offer water safety advice.

Cllr David Cannon, cabinet member for anti-social behaviour, crime, and public protection, said: “We want people to stay safe around the Thames and other open water, and we work with partners to highlight the risks.

“Awareness-raising includes extra on-site safety and warning signage, and visits to schools and riversides to speak with people about cold water shock, submerged hazards and the lifesaving ‘float to live’ advice.

“While it can be tempting to go into the Thames or other open water to cool off in hot weather, even capable swimmers can sadly get into serious trouble, especially if jumping in.

“We would encourage young people looking to take a swim this summer to go to the free summer swim sessions for teenagers at our leisure centres, and avoid the risks of open water.”

For further information on staying safe in or by the water, visit www.rbfrs.co.uk