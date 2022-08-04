Public notices: All Saints Avenue among upcoming road closures in Maidenhead

Road closures and parking restrictions in Maidenhead feature in this week’s public notices.

Traffic

A number of roads across Maidenhead and the surrounding areas are set to be closed whilst works take place throughout August.

On Monday (August 8), a section of Golden Ball Lane is set to be closed between 9am and 3pm each day.

The closure, which is likely to be in place until Friday, August 12, is for fibre optic works, and will see drivers diverted via A308 Marlow Road and Winter Hill Road.

Fibre optic works will also be taking place on the nearby Quarry Wood Road.

This closure, between 9am and 3.30pm, is only set to take place for two days starting Tuesday (August 9).

A diversion will be in place via Grubwood Lane, Hockett Lane, Winter Hill Road, A308 Marlow Road, Marlow Road, Bisham Road and Quarry Wood Road.

Towards the end of the month, a section of All Saints Avenue is to be closed daily for repair works.

The closure, which is set to be in place between 8am and 5pm outside the boundaries of property 108, is due to begin on Monday, August 22.

All works should be completed by 5pm on Wednesday, August 31, and will see drivers diverted via All Saints Avenue, Spencers Road, Belmont Vale, Cromwell Road and All Saints Road.

Finally, repair works are due to take place in Burchetts Green Road from northern boundary of Greetwell Cottage to its junction with Hall Place Lane.

This will require a daily closure for four days between 9am and 3pm beginning on Tuesday, August 23.

A diversion will be in place via Burchetts Green Road, Burchetts Green Roundabout, Henley Road, A4 Bath Road and Burchetts Green Road.

Parking

The Royal Borough has announced that it intends to put parking orders on a number of roads across the area.

Under a ‘prohibition and restriction of waiting and loading and parking places’, arrangements on several roads in Maidenhead will be amended beginning Monday, September 5.

The roads affected will be Alwyn Road, Badgers Close, Chauntry Close, Greenfields, High Street, Maple Close, Paddock Close, Queen Street, Queen Street/High Street, Sawyers Crescent, Spencers Road, St Ives Road, Stafferton Way, Summerleaze Road and Sunderland Road.

For more information, contact parking@rbwm.gov.uk

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.