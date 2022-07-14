Vegan fiesta to take place in Maidenhead High Street

A vegan fiesta will be taking over the High Street this weekend, following a successful first event earlier this year.

The event will take place on Sunday from 11am to 3pm.

Sparkle Vegan Events will be bringing more sustainable and plant-based options to Maidenhead with the support of the Royal Borough.

The event will feature more than 20 stalls from small businesses offering an array of items including street food, nut-based cheeses, cakes, botanical drinks, natural skincare, unique homeware, crafts, crystals, and eco-friendly gifts.

Attendees will also enjoy live music, pick up free informative materials, and receive free giveaways such as bottles of vegan ranch sauce.

All are welcome to attend the event which is free to enter and there is also free parking available locally.

Sarah Zeneli, from Sparkle Vegan Events, said: “We were overwhelmed by the support from local residents at the last Vegan Fiesta and can’t wait to return this weekend.

“We had visitors travel in from neighbouring towns with a footfall of over 26,000 people – a rise of 16,000 from a usual Sunday. This time we will have new and returning stalls so we look forward to welcoming everyone back.”

Maidenhead Vegan Fiesta will also make a comeback during the Christmas period on Sunday, December 18.

Sparkle Vegan Events will be holding the Windsor Vegan Fiesta on Peascod Street on Saturday, August 13 and Saturday, November 26.

For more information visit: www.sparkleveganevents.com/

maidenheadveganfiesta and @SparkleVeganEvents on Facebook and Instagram.