Tennis court grant sparks pay to play concerns

The council is set to receive nearly £100,000 in grant funding to enhance tennis provisions in Maidenhead, a meeting has heard.

However, concerns have been raised over whether facilities will remain available to residents who are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

At Monday’s Maidenhead Town Forum, Andrew Durrant, executive director of place at RBWM, presented a report detailing improvements to three facilities in Maidenhead.

Tennis courts at Desborough Park, Kidwells Park and Oaken Grove are set to benefit from a total of £94,500, with Desborough and Kidwells set to receive the majority of the funding from the Lawn Tennis Association – £6,000 of this funding will be set aside for ‘smart gate system costs’ in Kidwells, with £4,000 each for Desborough and Oaken Grove.

This sparked concerns from a number of councillors, including Cllr Gurch Singh (Lib Dem, St Mary’s) who said he had ‘mixed feelings’ about the plans in the wake of Wimbledon.

“A lot of my residents [are] out in Kidwells playing tennis in the courts, and they’re really enjoying it – well done for the investment and getting the grant, that’s really good positive news,” said Cllr Singh.

“But there’s something that doesn’t sit well with me as a ward councillor; at the moment we’ve got a cost-of-living crisis going on.

“[Some of] my residents are not using electricity, they’re washing with cold water, they’re not putting the heating on – people are really, really struggling at the moment.

“This scheme feels like a pay to play scheme – at the moment our residents can play for free in these parks.

“Why are we putting these code locks on the gates?

“My concern is we will end up excluding some of the residents.”

Cllr Geoff Hill (tBF, Oldfield) also called for support for the those who may be struggling with living costs.

“There are people who really suffering out and there and who frankly are running out of cash,” he said.

“There’s a very large body of evidence that says people who are financially deprived may not be able to afford the best diets, the best food, the best healthcare and the best facilities to keep themselves fit.

“As borough we have a duty to do something for those people.”

Cllr Hill suggested that those ‘who can afford it’ should pay to help support the use of the courts for those who could not, an idea echoed by ward and party colleague Cllr Helen Taylor who said it was ‘a case of striking a balance’.

In response, Mr Durrant said the council ‘had to ensure differential charging and price points’ to allow access to the courts for all residents.