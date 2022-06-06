Waitrose and Goyals team up to support Ukrainian refugees

Waitrose stores in Windsor and Maidenhead are donating hampers packed with essential supplies to Ukrainian families who have settled in the area.

The supermarket chain is working alongside Goyals school uniform store to support refugees who have fled the Russian invasion.

Seema Goyal, who runs the shop in Bridge Street, Maidenhead, has been handing out free school uniforms to Ukrainian children attending schools in the area as well as training a number of adult refugees for potential employment.

Mark Brown, branch manager at Waitrose’s Moorbridge Road store, said the company had seen the inspirational work carried out by Goyals and wanted to pitch in and help.

He said: “From our point of view the Ukrainian people have not only been displaced from their own country but they’ve come in the middle of a very difficult time from an economic point of view.

“It’s tragic enough that the war has displaced them from this country but at the same time they will be faced with the ever increasing costs that everyone in the UK is being faced with.”

Earlier this year the John Lewis Partnership made a £1.2m donation to the Ukraine Crisis Appeal led by the British Red Cross.

The partnership between Goyals and Waitrose also saw the clothes store design special Platinum Jubilee uniforms for Waitrose staff in Windsor and Maidenhead.

Staff at the supermarket’s Windsor branch wore the unique designs as the town celebrated the Platinum Jubilee over the weekend.

Seema said: “In the past we have worked alongside Waitrose so this is our history and it’s nice to be continuing that work and meeting all the staff in Windsor and Maidenhead.”