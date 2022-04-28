Maidenhead WI members celebrate as president reflects on 'marvellous' 10 years

The president of Maidenhead Women’s Institute (WI) has reflected on a ‘marvellous’ 10 years as members celebrated the milestone in style last week.

Maidenhead WI was first set up in 2012 when there was no other WI in the town.

Reflecting on the last 10 years, current president Sue Ingram said members have had ‘a lot of fun’ enjoying a range of things including steel pan band music, belly dancing, line dancing, wine tasting, circus skills and learning more about gardens from garden designers.

The community-focused WI has approximately 75 members now and meets once a month in the evening in the hall at Altwood School.

Sue explained that several groups have formed in the WI, including three different book clubs, a knit and natter group, a craft group, a walking group, a gardening club and Ladies Who Lunch.

She added that members also have visits to other places including garden centres and London and have previously enjoyed an exhibition at Greenham Common, a trip to a vineyard, and a theatre trip featuring a picnic and outdoor theatre.

Over the last year or two, the WI has been having picnics in the park as members felt it was ‘important to involve people who might not otherwise be meeting people’.

Sue explained that one of her best memories was being able to meet up again after having Zoom meetings online over lockdown.

“It was so positive, we were in a huge hall with open windows and doors so from a COVID point of view people felt safe, but they were so pleased to see one another,” she added.

In line with its charitable ethos, the WI helps the community in a number of ways

including collecting items for Maidenhead Foodshare at its meetings, doing collections for hospital appeals, collecting clothes for women’s shelters and fundraising for charity.

The WI selects a different charity to support each year and this year it is fundraising for Thames Hospice.

Each year the WI also supports the St Luke’s Christmas Tree Festival, with decorations being made by the craft and knitting groups.

Marking its 10-year milestone, nearly 50 members gathered at Altwood School on Tuesday, April 19 for a special celebration featuring speaker Jennipher Marshall-Jenkins on how to make a perfect martini.

Members also celebrated with cake and prosecco.

Reflecting on the last 10 years, Sue added: “I think it’s been marvellous actually. It’s been hard work along the way.

“We’ve had a lot of fun, a lot of laughs.”