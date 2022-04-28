Maidenhead United reaches agreement to secure land for new stadium

Maidenhead United FC has confirmed that it has finalised an agreement with the council to acquire land at Braywick Park for the delivery of a new community stadium.

The club announced the ‘exciting’ news today (Thursday) as it continues to develop plans to relocate to a larger base.

The move would see the club leave its current York Road home, where it has been based since 1871 – making it the oldest continually used football ground in the world.

The 3.7-hectare plot of land in Braywick Park is earmarked to house the club’s new community sports ground, incorporating football, athletics and wider facilities.

Any move is subject to planning consent.

Maidenhead United first floated the idea of relocating in November 2019. A step forward was made one month later when the Royal Borough agreed to release the Braywick land, with cabinet agreeing to sell the land at a further meeting in November 2020.

Alongside support for the initial proposals, there has been some opposition, including from Maidenhead Rugby Club, which already occupies space at Braywick Park.

Maidenhead United said in a statement: “This is an exciting development for the club, its supporters and the local community.

“It brings our vision to locate the club within the heart of the community as part of a wider integrated sports, recreation and wellbeing hub at Braywick Park a step closer.

“MUFC expects to submit the planning application for the new ground and associated facilities later this year.

“If approved, our ambition is to deliver a community stadium the town can be proud of, incorporating state-of-the-art facilities which will support the growth and development of our football and wider community wellbeing programmes, whilst securing the long-term sustainability of the club for current and future generations.

“MUFC is committed to engaging with the local community regarding our proposals. Our consultation will be commencing over the coming weeks, initially with our supporters and key external stakeholders during May.

“Wider public consultation will take place in early summer 2022, both online and in-person.”

Leader of the Royal Borough, councillor Andrew Johnson (Con, Hurley and Walthams) said: “This is an important and welcome next step to facilitate the future plans of the club and further enhance Braywick Park as a sports, health and fitness hub for the borough.

“Once a planning application has been received it will be determined, like all applications, on its individual merits in line with planning policy and the process includes a full consultation.”

Maidenhead Athletic Club, which is also based at Braywick Park, will see its members benefit from new athletics facilities as part of the proposals.

Chairman Derek Philip-Xu said: “We believe the new facilities offered by the development will open an exciting new chapter in the development of Maidenhead AC’s ability to support and encourage the local running community.”