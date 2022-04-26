Author visit to Maidenhead Library helps aspiring writers

As part of the World Book Night activities, Maidenhead Library hosted a lively discussion with thriller author David Palin.

David’s latest novel, Let The Game Commence, was published by Matthew James Publishing in February.

On Saturday, visitors including Councilor Samantha Rayner and a group of local authors considered how the spark of an idea can become a novel and discussed whether the plot drives the characters or visa-versa.

Attendees talked about what triggers them to want to write and shared tips on self-publishing, working with publishers and agents, to cover design and editors.

The group talked about how to get started when staring at a blank sheet of paper and how to get out of ‘plot knots’.

The creative activity David set the group was to pick two random pictures and take 10 minutes to come up with an outline of plot.

The attendees asked David and the Maidenhead Library to host a follow-up event in the upcoming months.