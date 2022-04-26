Author visit to Maidenhead Library helps aspiring writers

04:20PM, Tuesday 26 April 2022
As part of the World Book Night activities, Maidenhead Library hosted a lively discussion with thriller author David Palin.
David’s latest novel, Let The Game Commence, was published by Matthew James Publishing in February.
On Saturday, visitors including Councilor Samantha Rayner and a group of local authors considered how the spark of an idea can become a novel and discussed whether the plot drives the characters or visa-versa.
Attendees talked about what triggers them to want to write and shared tips on self-publishing, working with publishers and agents, to cover design and editors.
The group talked about how to get started when staring at a blank sheet of paper and how to get out of ‘plot knots’.
The creative activity David set the group was to pick two random pictures and take 10 minutes to come up with an outline of plot.
The attendees asked David and the Maidenhead Library to host a follow-up event in the upcoming months.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
A Maidenhead school has accepted an ‘enormously disappointing’ Ofsted inspection which found it to be ‘Inadequate’.
A murder investigation has been launched by Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit following an incident in Bourne End.
Rail services will be cancelled or delayed up until the end of the day after a person was hit by a train in Maidenhead.