Public notices: Shanly alters plans for York Road

In Cookham, a company is looking to turn a vacant café in a grade II-listed building into a home (pictured above).

Planning

Shanly Homes is looking to make changes to an approved scheme for 53 apartments on 23-33 York Road – which include the former site of the Anchor pub.

The new design includes a two-storey basement to improve the parking provision on the site. It would contain 30 parking spaces – four disabled – and 53 cycles spaces.

The basement car park will be accompanied by a car lift and amendments to road layout to prevent cars from blocking the road while waiting for access.

The ground floor has also been revised, replacing commercial floor space with more accommodation and removing the undercroft parking and cycle storage areas. This is intended to ‘improve [the building's] presence in the street scene.’

The raised ground floor will ‘help provide privacy’ to the flats at this level. A separate pedestrian access will be provided at pavement level for disabled access to the apartments.

Finally, the floors above have been revised to increase the proportion of one and two-bedroom apartments, while still keeping to 53 flats in total.

To see all documents related to this variation, enter 22/00900/VAR into the Royal Borough’s planning portal.

Meanwhile, developers are looking to convert a vacant cafe on Cookham High Street into a residential property.

The Nest is a late-17th century cottage – Grade II-listed. It was previously a single home before being partly converted into a cafe in the 1970s.

It was first listed in September 1987 and no alterations have been made since.

Part of this application seeks to change the front two ground floor rooms from commercial use to residential use.

The only external alteration to the building is the replacement of the porch with a ‘more aesthetically pleasing’ upgrade.

Applicant Vita Brevis Indigo Ltd said all layout changes ‘have been carefully designed to retain as much of the historic fabric as possible.’

The proposal also includes enclosing the boundary of The Nest with a new brick wall.

The application can be found under 22/00862/FULL.

