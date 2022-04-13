Maidenhead musician puts positivity at forefront of talk about dyslexia

A Maidenhead musician is championing young people with dyslexia through her positive awareness talk.

Professional singer Daisy Dance has collaborated with Maidenhead-based charity Adult Dyslexia Centre on free motivational talk Just Own It, which is designed to inspire youngsters with dyslexia about what they can achieve.

The talk is aimed at pupils in years seven and eight and sees Daisy visit a school to give a 20-minute TED Talk-style presentation covering what dyslexia is, the positives of dyslexia, her own personal experiences with dyslexia and how she has used dyslexia to benefit her in her career as a singer.

The interactive presentation also includes lots of visuals, as well as Daisy’s own music.

“The reason why I’m doing this is because I spend my life on stage constantly and I’m an entertainer by trade and I’ve had quite a bit of success over the years, but it’s taken me a long, long time to build my confidence and to feel good about myself,” Daisy said.

She added: “I struggled with low self-worth, low self-esteem at school and the idea for me to do these talks is to give a positive spin on dyslexia and this is what you can achieve and what you can do if you have a dyslexic mind.”

Daisy explained that she is trying to bring a ‘lightness and positivity’ surrounding a

subject which she feels is ‘still not fully understood or recognised’.

Earlier this year, Daisy gave her first talk at Leighton Park School in Reading and said the success encouraged her to want to go out and approach more schools and talk to as many people as possible.

Discussing the importance of the talk, Daisy added: “I think it’s so important.

“I wish somebody had told me at school, this is what it means, and this is what you can do and look at these celebrities that have gone on and done this, and I’m not just saying you have to be rich and famous to be successful, it’s just, it’s nice to know.

“It’s nice to have that information and that inspiration.”

Looking to the future, Daisy wants to expand the initiative, giving talks around the UK to young people, adults, and maybe even going into workplaces.