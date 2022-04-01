Soroptimist group marks diamond anniversary at Norden Farm

Soroptimist International of Slough Windsor and Maidenhead marked its diamond anniversary by holding a climate change conference at Norden Farm on Saturday.

The theme for this year’s conference was ‘Towards Tomorrow’s World – the Realities?’ and featured a number of speakers, including Cllr Donna Stimson (Con, St Mary’s).

Cllr Stimson, who is also lead member for climate action and sustainability at the council, spoke of her experience at COP 26 and what residents can do to help protect the environment.

Linda Shall, a member of Soroptimist International of St Albans, talked about building her own passive house.

The concept of this type of house is based on a voluntary standard for energy efficiency in a building which reduces the building's ecological footprint.

The third speaker, Professor Amir Sharif, dean of the faculty of management, law and social sciences and professor of circular economy at Bradford University, sent a video presentation where he spoke about the different types of economy and how the circular type helps us to reduce, re-use, and recycle.

On Sunday, a celebration lunch was held in Langley, with further speakers as well as a raffle which raised £350.