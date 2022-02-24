Maidenhead's Big Read to begin on Tuesday

Maidenhead’s Big Read is set to begin on Tuesday with plans announced for the festivities over the following weekend.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘Ocean Alive’, and will feature author talks, storytelling and reading together at the library.

There will also be an ‘Undersea Bus’ storytelling on wheels event in the Once Upon A Bus parked nearby on the High Street.

Areas of the library will be allocated different functions; the Children’s Corner overlooking St Ives Road will be for storytelling, the River View area overlooking the amphitheatre will feature author presentations, and the area overlooking York Stream will be Readers’ Corner for quiet reading with children and their parents.

The Big Read is managed by a small group of enthusiastic volunteers who are passionate about encouraging all children to read and to love reading.

It is funded through grants and sponsorships, including the Advertiser’s owner, the Louis Baylis Charitable Trust.

Stephan Stephan, chair of Maidenhead’s Big Read, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the annual Maidenhead’s Big Read festival event weekend at and around the Maidenhead Library, scheduled for March 5 and 6 weekend.

“Its objective is to promote the love of reading and literacy among reluctant readers, particularly children.

“We have also got an amazing large ‘ocean dome’ located in the amphitheatre, full of artefacts and interactive activities and talks from experts from the ‘incredible oceans’ team.

“This is supported by a 10m life-size orca positioned right in the middle of the library.”

There is a booking system where tickets can be reserved free in advance to guarantee a place, though some tickets will be available on the weekend as well.

For more information, visit: www.maidenheads-big-read.org.uk