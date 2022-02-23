Berkshire Healthcare makes top 100 list of best LGBTQ+ employers

A healthcare trust has made LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall’s Top 100 Employers rankings for 2022.

The list celebrates those employers who have made the biggest commitment to inclusion of lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer people in the workplace.

Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust was placed in 61st place on Stonewall’s list.

According to the charity’s research, more than a third of LGBTQ+ staff (35 per cent) hide who they are at work, while one in five (18 per cent) have been the target of negative comments because they’re LGBTQ.

Berkshire Healthcare has also received a Gold award for its commitment and effort to become an LGBTQ+ employer and has been ranked fifth in the list of most LGBTQ+ inclusive healthcare organisations in England.

This achievement is partly due to Support U and Trans aware, initiatives to improve trans and non-binary experience.

Liz Ward, director of programmes at Stonewall, said: “Every employer has a duty to make sure that their LGBTQ+ staff are free from discrimination at work.

‘We spend much of our time at work, and our career can be a huge part of how we define ourselves. That’s why it’s vital that every single lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer person feels like they can be themselves in their workplace.’

Berkshire Healthcare deputy chief executive Alex Gild said: “As a CQC ‘outstanding’ trust, we want Berkshire Healthcare to be outstanding for everyone, both patients and people we employ. We’re proud of our 4,500 staff and want everyone to have a voice and feel they belong and are equally valued and important.”

The full Top 100 list this year can be found on the Stonewall website at www.stonewall.org.uk/full-list-top-100-employers-2022