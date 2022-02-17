Norden Farm express 'great relief' over Royal Borough funding announcement

The chief executive at Norden Farm has expressed her delight and ‘great relief’ following the announcement that the arts centre will receive funding from the Royal Borough in its next budget.

The borough has faced a backlash from Norden Farm supporters and arts campaigners after it was announced that the venue in Altwood Road, as well as the Old Court in Windsor, were set to receive no money in the draft budget for 2022/23.

But on Thursday February 10, the council announced it would now be providing a support package of £140,000 to the arts in its proposed budget for the new financial year, with Norden Farm receiving £115,000.

It followed a high-profile campaign and a petition which attracted nearly 5,000 signatures, along with the advice of consultants who reviewed the council’s arts funding.

Norden Farm chief executive Jane Corry, who had warned grants funding was ‘absolutely essential’ to the venue prior to the

u-turn, said: “It’s a great relief to hear the announcement of sustained, core funding returning to Norden Farm as recommended by the consultants, Counterculture, in their report (due to be published soon).

“We’re really grateful to RBWM for valuing the arts.”

She added that the level of funding does still represent ‘some challenges’ to the trust, such as the need to ‘cut some more fixed costs’ and boost income to get to a ‘manageable operating deficit’.

But she said the team is still ‘absolutely delighted’ with the decision.

Paying tribute to the community, the Public Campaign for the Arts, which launched the petition, and politicians, Jane added: “We’ve been so moved by the swell of support we’ve had from so many Maidonians. It’s been incredibly heart-warming and really helped us through the dark times.

“To see the whole community stand up for the arts and Norden Farm with such fire and passion has filled us with enormous joy.

“We’re also so grateful to Public Campaign for the Arts who have galvanised such national support for the arts, to the many artists who love performing here and made their voices heard, and to politicians, including our MP Theresa May, who has always been so amazingly helpful and supportive to The Farm.”

Jane added the centre is set for a ‘great year ahead’, full of comedy, drama, live music, classes, films and the community programme of workshops for groups, schools and festivals.

Jack Gamble, director of the Public Campaign for the Arts, said on Friday: “Yesterday Windsor and Maidenhead’s arts centres were facing a 100 per cent cut. Today they’re facing a 17 per cent increase in support from the council.

“This remarkable turnaround is the result of people joining together to champion the value of art and culture in our lives and communities.

“Thank you to everybody who has been a part of our campaign, and to the council for listening to residents’ concerns.”

Commenting on the decision, MP Theresa May, said: “It is extremely welcome that the Royal Borough has listened to the strength of local feeling – agreeing to re-instate a grant to Norden Farm this year.

“I pay tribute to everyone involved including the Public Campaign for the Arts and their supporters for their campaigning.”

She added: “I also want to thank my constituents who have taken the time to contact me to show their support.

“Over the last few weeks I have been working closely with the Public Campaign for the Arts and the Norden Farm team to lobby RBWM to change their decision and I am pleased to see our collective efforts have paid off.

“The arts play such an important role nationwide, helping to enrich our communities and expand our intellectual horizons.”