Remember When: Tricycling around cinema car park for Oxfam

1972: Members of Maidenhead’s Junior Oxfam Group challenged themselves to ride a tricycle around the ABC cinema car park as many times as possible in four hours.

About a dozen hard-pedalling members of the group cycled 180 laps around the car park – all in aid of charity.

Members of the public were asked to donate 5p to guess at the number of laps, and the scheme raised about £15 for Oxfam.

1972: Local cubs and members of the scouting movement launched operation clean up at the Thicket.

They scoured paths and collected litter and rubble which had been dumped.

1977: Prince Charles joined Bruce Forsyth on stage for a Royal Charity Performance at the Theatre Royal in Windsor.

When Forsyth brought an engaged couple onto the stage for a routine, the Prince thanked them for taking part and said that, after seeing what they went through, he was glad he was not engaged.

He promised the audience he would let everyone know when he was.

1982: Nurses took part in a relay protest march from Land’s End to London in a dispute over pay.

Each stage of the relay was covered by local nurses.

Four nurses from the Maidenhead area walked from Twyford to the Wilderness Clinic in Cookham Road, where two more took over for the stretch to the Three Tuns pub in Slough.

1992: There were musicians, magicians, singers and dancers for a 24-hour fundraiser at the Braywick clubhouse of WAMDSAD.

It was the ninth year the Windsor and Maidenhead District Sports Association for the Disabled had held the round-the-clock event.

It raised about £1,400, some of which was donated to Maidenhead Multiple Sclerosis Society.

1997: Members of the Cox Green Get Together Club celebrated its 25th anniversary with a visit from television personality Terry Wogan.

The club was formed to provide somewhere for retired people to socialise and was still getting new members each week.