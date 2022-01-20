COVID-19 vaccination sites offering walk-ins in Berkshire and Buckinghamshire

People are being urged to Grab A Jab at a number of walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations sites across Berkshire and Buckinghamshire this weekend.

The drive, which is being carried out across the South East, is aimed to encourage people to get their booster jab or their first and second doses if they have not yet had them.

In the South East, more than 18.5 million vaccine does have been given, including first, second, third and boosters, but there are still more people to come forward.

NHS England is encouraging those aged 18 and over, who are four or more weeks late in getting their booster to come forward and get the jab this week, as well as those who are still yet to have their first and second doses.

The sites in Berkshire and Buckinghamshire include:

The Desborough Suite, Maidenhead – Friday 21 and Saturday 22 from 8.30am to 5pm.

Burnham Health Centre, Burnham – Saturday 22 from 9am to 1pm.

Salt Hill Vaccination Centre, Slough – Friday 21, Saturday 22, Sunday 23, Monday 24, Tuesday 25 from 8am to 7.30pm.

Little Marlow Athletics Club, Marlow – Friday 21 from 2pm to 4pm.

Wexham Road Pharmacy, Slough – Friday 21, Sunday 23, Monday 24 and Tuesday 25 from 9am to 3pm.

Langley Health Centre, Langley – Sunday 23 from 8.30am to 1pm and Monday 24 and Tuesday 25 from 9.30am to 1pm.

Langley Health Centre 2, Langley – Sunday 23, Monday 24, Tuesday 25 from 2pm to 4pm.

Caroline Reid, NHS England and Improvement’s Vaccination Lead for the South East,said: “It is just as important to get vaccinated now as it was on day one of the programme, and it has never been easier to walk in and grab your jab while you are out and about this week.”

For more information and to check for the nearest site visit: www.nhs.uk/grab-a-jab