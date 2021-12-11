Moving video created for Maidenhead hospice's Christmas appeal

A Taplow-based video firm has produced a moving Christmas video for a Maidenhead hospice to aid its fundraising efforts.

CUBE, an animation production company, has donated its expertise to Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice, based in Snowball Hill.

The video company enlisted the help of brothers Eden and Theo Smillie from Woodley to help show people what it is that a children’s hospice does and the ‘special job’ that their mum, Abi Cook, does as a nurse for the charity.

In the Christmas appeal, six-year-old Eden and 10-year-old Theo talk about their mum Abi’s job.

In their own words, they describe the children that she looks after, the different ways she helps them and why people need to support Alexander Devine this festive season.

Fiona Devine, the charity’s CEO, said: “We are so incredibly grateful to the team at CUBE for creating such a moving and beautiful appeal video. We are also so proud of Eden and Theo.

“None of the vital work that our nurses like Abi do would be possible without the kindness of supporters across our community.”

To watch the video and make a donation, please visit: www.alexanderdevine.org/christmas