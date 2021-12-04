Pupils had a ‘fantastic day’ creating 3D jellyfish lanterns during a Norden Farm workshop on Thursday.

Children from Year 2 at Wessex Primary School worked with Norden Farm artist Amanda Schenk to create the ocean creatures as part of their ‘under the sea’ theme.

They used willow to make a jellyfish structure before covering them with paper. They can be hung from the ceiling with a light inside.

Teacher Pauline Allies said: “The children had a fantastic day with Amanda. She took them through the process to make the jellyfish step by step. We were amazed at what they achieved with her support, and the help of some of our wonderful parents.”

Kayleigh Galvin, Norden Farm education officer added: “The children had a wonderful time producing their work, and at the end of the first session some of the students stated they wanted to do more and wish they could do it at home.

“It was impressive to see how well the students followed the steps to make some incredible work to display.

“The workshop was supplied by Farm Out – the education programme at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, funded by the Spoore, Merry and Rixman Foundation.”