Blind resident prepares for skydive to 'give back' to charity

A Maidenhead resident who requires the use of a guide dog is looking to ‘give back’ to those who helped him regain his freedom by taking part in a skydive.

Levi Niemann, who is a speaker and fundraiser for the East Berkshire Fundraising Group, is taking part in the charitable challenge nine years after losing his sight in a workplace accident.

He said that his trusted companion Hugo – ‘the Boss’ as Levi calls him – played a crucial role in improving his quality of life after suffering from depression following his accident.

Levi will be making the 13,000ft plunge at Hinton Airfield in Northamptonshire on Saturday, November 27, and has set a target of £1,000 for Guide Dogs.

Levi said that he was ‘anxious and insecure’ after first losing his sight, and felt that his ‘life had been shattered and his dreams were all gone’ in the months after his accident.

“Sight loss can be difficult, depressing and life-limiting,” said Levi.

“Hugo has given me my freedom back, my independence and my life has opened up.

“Two years after I lost my sight in 2012, I wanted to do something to raise money for Guide Dogs and raise awareness, because I was really feeling how difficult it was [to cope with sight loss].

“I wanted to have a comeback, and it was a lifelong dream to do a skydive.

“Having seen what Guide Dogs has done for me, having realised there’s two million people in the UK with sight loss, and over 190,000 or so imprisoned in their homes because they cannot get out, I look at myself and think what I have been able to do with a guide dog.

“I thought it was imperative to go out there and help another person like myself so they can have their independence, freedom and confidence back.”

When asked how he was feeling ahead of the skydive, Levi laughed, said he was ‘fearless’ and referenced James Bond.

Guide Dogs has struggled throughout the pandemic. Lockdown restrictions meant it was difficult to perform advanced training such as a trip to the shops.

Furthermore, funding has fallen to finance a dog like Hugo, who costs £56,800 and can work for around seven to nine years before retirement.

Ron Field, head of fundraising for Guide Dogs for the East Berkshire Fundraising Group, said the number of new partnerships between an owner and a dog had dropped by two-thirds during the pandemic.

He said: “We usually have between 1,300 and 1,500 puppies born every year; that stopped, but we’re getting back into the programme.

“Because of COVID, our advanced trainers couldn’t train the dogs what they need to do and where they need to go - training of the dogs were virtually on hold.

“Levi has become a very important member of the group, and it’s a privilege to work with him.

“He’s a great ambassador to the Guide Dogs, he’s such a nice person and he’s a friend.

“That’s why I do what I do, because having seen this, it inspires us to do more.”

To donate to Levi’s fundraiser, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/levi-niemann

If you would like to find out more about Guide Dogs and the East Berkshire Fundraising Group, email Ron.Field@guidedogs.org.uk