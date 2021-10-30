Remember When: Pupils wrote to 'Tiser over lack of playground equipment

1976: Maidenhead’s new market in King Street got off to a good start when it opened for the first time.

Stallholders, particularly those in the food trades, reported good business.

However, some traders at the established market in Providence Place felt a new market should not been set up so near.

They asked the National Market Traders’ Federation to study the first market charter, introduced in the 17th century, to see whether there were legal grounds for objecting.

1981: A group of Furze Platt Junior School pupils were moved to send a letter to the Advertiser to highlight the lack of playground equipment in Oaken Grove Park.

The letter, from class 4PJ, complained there are ‘no facilities’ in the park and called for lottery money to be used to provide equipment.

A number of playground items had been removed from the park, mainly for health and safety reasons.

1986: A group of enthusiastic windsurfers took to the water to raise money for Ethiopia.

The sponsored sail from Marlow to Cookham by 19 members of the Westhorpe Windsurfing School in Little Marlow was organised by Peter Addis, who owned the school.

1986: Children at Highfield School wound up their book week by dressing up as characters from stories and nursery rhymes.

1996: A group of about 40 children made lanterns for Halloween at Braywick Nature Conservation Centre.

The children were enlightened on the ways of making the autumnal torches during the half-term children’s programme at the centre.

1996: Experts confirmed a Roman emperor was still ruling Britain when a massive yew tree beside the church at White Waltham was first planted.

The church’s vicar, Rev Tony Coulson, was presented with a special certificate, signed by Professor David Bellamy, confirmed the ancient tree was 1,600 years old.

Rev Coulson said: “The discovery has amazed us all. We have lived with it for so long without realising.”

1996: Scores of youngsters took advantage of an exciting half-term programme of sporting events laid on by the Royal Borough.

TransSporter, the council’s sports development team, linked up with Maidenhead’s sports clubs to offer an action packed week of activities, including special theme days and coaching sessions

They included a day of American sports, in which British Baseball squad member John Boyd joined the action.