Maidenhead autism group gets £1,000 from bursary fund

An autism support charity has received a helping hand from CALA Homes of £1,000 as part of the homebuilder’s Community Bursary initiative.

The Autism Group (TAG), based in Maidenhead, supports young people (up to 30) on the autistic spectrum, their families and carers. It offers social opportunities through a range of its clubs.

CALA Homes (Chiltern) invited entries for the bursary scheme earlier this year, for a share of £10,000.

The Autism Group’s money will go towards re-launching its parent support session, Tea with TAG.

Dawn Kohn, a member of the parent support team, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to meet with parents again who have shared life experiences of the unique joys and challenges of parenting children and young people on the autistic spectrum.”

This year, many parents found themselves cut off from services and support, faced with daunting tasks such as home-schooling.

Changes in routine has also caused a spike in anxiety among the young people they work with.

Through CALA’s donation, the charity is able to maintain contact with the families, offering one-to-one support for parents and carers.

For further information on The Autism Group visit www.theautismgroup.org.uk