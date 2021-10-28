Public notices: Maidenhead Road to be closed overnight next week

Road closures and planning applications feature in this week’s public notices.

Traffic

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead has published a reminder to residents that a Cookham road will be closed overnight next week.

The B4447 Maidenhead Road will be shut to traffic between its junctions with Whyteladyes Lane and Lightlands Lane between 10pm and 6am from Monday, November 1 until Saturday, November 6.

This is to allow repairs to take place on the railway bridge as well as de-vegetation work.

Various alternative routes will be provided for vehicles affected by the closure order.

These will be via the B4447 Maidenhead Road, Cannondown Road, Switchback Road North, Gardner Road, High Street, The Pound, and Cookham Road; the A4 St Cloud Way and Bridge Road; and the A4094 Ray Mead Road, Lower Cookham Road and Sutton Road.

A section of Harrow Lane in Furze Platt is also set to be closed next month.

The road will be closed to traffic eastbound from its junction with Queensway to the level crossing to install a new gas connection.

It will be shut from 8am on Monday, November 15, until 6pm on Friday, November 26. A diversion will be in place via Queensway, B4447 Gardner Road, B4447 Cookham Road and Harrow Lane.

Planning

An application has been submitted to the Royal Borough for permission to build an extension in a conservation area in Cookham.

The applicant is seeking a part single-storey, part two-storey extension with a Juliet balcony following the demolition of an existing garage.

An application has also been submitted to alter the existing shop front at the former location of The Broadwick restaurant.

The site at 10 Bridge Street will also feature a new cycle and bin storage if approved.

