Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney watch Maidenhead United take on Wrexham

Wrexham owners and Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are in Maidenhead tonight to watch their team play the Magpies at York Road.

Reynolds, star of Deadpool and Free Guy, and his friend McElhenney - the creator and star of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia - took 100 per cent control of the Welsh club in February after a bid was approved by fans.

The stars stunned fans as they took their place in the stand to watch the away side line-up against Maidenhead United in the National League clash this evening.

It is the first time the pair have visited the UK to watch Wrexham in action.

The Magpies set about ruining the party, taking a 2-0 lead and prompting fans to chant 'Reynolds, give us a song' and 'Ryan Reynolds, you bought the wrong club'.

Wrexham went down to 10 men but drew level in the second half before a Josh Kelly strike sealed a 3-2 victory for the Magpies.