Fortnightly black bin collections in RBWM to start tomorrow

General bin collections are set to change to fortnightly in the Royal Borough from tomorrow (Monday, October 18).

Food and recycling collections remain weekly but black bin collections will only be every two weeks.

The council previously said the move is ‘not about saving money’ bur rather is part of its commitment to tackle the climate emergency it declared two years ago.

Nonetheless, the switch is expected to save the borough £175,000 a year.

Opposition councillors criticised the move as breaking a manifesto pledge from the Conservative’s 2019 election campaign.

By axing the weekly black bin collecting, the borough aims to increase recycling rates from 50 per cent to at least 65 per cent.

Residents have already raised concerns that the switch may bring up similar problems to the temporary change last year, which threw waste collections into disarray.

However, the Borough has given assurances that it is working to ensure this does not happen again.

The change is going ahead despite a 2,000-signature petition of resident objections.

Collections will be carried out over five days, Monday to Friday.

Blocks of flats with communal bins will still receive weekly black bin collections, as well as roads where more than half of properties use bin sacks rather than wheelie bins.

Households of six people or more will also be able to request larger bins from the council.

The borough is putting information on its website on what can be included in kerbside recycling collections.

To see this guide, visit tinyurl.com/j7u697x4