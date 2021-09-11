Maidenhead Half-Marathon sets of running from Dorney Lake

The Maidenhead Half-Marathon took off unconventionally from Dorney Lake on Sunday – rather than the traditional route through Maidenhead and Cookham streets.

The 13.1 mile race was moved to Dorney Lake when it turned out that not enough people signed up this year to justify closing roads in Maidenhead.

Around 400 people took part, whereas this number would normally be between 1,500 to 2,500.

“Everyone made the best of the situation, as much as can be expected,” said event organiser Craig Thornton.

“Fundamentally it was a really successful even though we couldn’t hold it at the normal place. It was nice to be able to celebrate our 10th year,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to getting back to the normal site next year.”

Runners raced four laps around the flat runners’ course around Dorney Lake to make up the distance, in sunny weather all day.

“It was a very warm day, which made it challenging. Despite this, all the runners did very well,” said Craig.

The racers set out at the slightly later time of 11am and first finishers took around an hour and ten minutes to complete the course – about the same as the usual route through the town.

Coming in at first place was Neil Kevern of Bracknell Athletics Club with a time of one hour, nine minutes and 23 seconds.

Neil also came in the top three in 2019, the last time the race was run – it was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

In second and third place were Pete Robinson and Aran Davidson of Chiltern Harriers club, with times of 01.10.25 and 01.11.26 respectively.

The fastest runner over 40 was Richard Price of Reading Athletics Club, coming in fifth place, while the fastest woman was Naomi Mitchell in 16th place.

Six over-50-year-olds reached the top 50 racerunners this year.

This 10th anniversary edition was hosted by Purple Patch Running and supported by the Shanly Foundation.