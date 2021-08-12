Fresh discussions between Maidenhead Golf Club and Royal Borough after revised offer

Maidenhead Golf Club is set for fresh negotiations with the Royal Borough for a revised offer for the Harvest Hill site, the Advertiser understands.

The council has earmarked the golf club for more than 2,000 homes as part of the Borough Local Plan, and initially reached an agreement for the early surrender of the golf club’s lease back in 2016.

In a letter to members, seen by the Advertiser, the golf club has confirmed that it has recently received a revised offer from the council for the surrender.

It comes after 88 per cent of members voted to reject a £15.95million unconditional offer for the site in 2019. The offer removed three conditions from the original agreement, which was based on the BLP being adopted by the end of 2018.

The club confirmed that it was still in a position to rescind the original agreement for surrender of the lease for up to £16.25million, signed in July 2016.

A vote on whether to rescind was due to take place on Thursday, August 26, but the Advertiser understands that this meeting has since been delayed as negotiations have progressed between the club and the council.

A recent offer has been made which, in a separate letter, is said to be ‘an improvement on both the original offer and the more recent unconditional offer’.

The golf course site is the largest, and most controversial, allocation of the Borough Local Plan (BLP).

At a cabinet meeting in May, the leader of the council Andrew Johnson said: “We will do whatever we have to do deliver that golf course site including the use of compulsory purchase powers.”

The golf club can only rescind the agreement prior to approval of the BLP. Whilst no date for debate at full council has been set, it is expected that a vote will take place before the end of the year.

Cllr David Coppinger, cabinet member for planning, said: “Maidenhead Golf Course is part of a larger site allocated for development in the emerging Borough Local Plan for 2,600 homes and supporting infrastructure.

“While we can’t comment on matters of commercial confidentiality, we’re committed to continuing to work with the club to bring the site forward for much-needed family homes, including affordable homes, along with community facilities and green public open space.”

The golf club had not responded to a request for comment at the time of going to press.