Maidenhead hot weather 'not unusual for current summers'

Temperatures in Maidenhead reached more than 31 degrees Celsius this week as the country basked in hot weather.

Figures compiled by meteorological expert Roger Brugge, based at the University of Reading, also showed that temperatures have stayed high during the night.

But Mr Brugge added that such temperatures at this time of year are not unusual for Maidenhead during current summers.

“The temperature reached 28.6 degrees Celsius in Maidenhead on Saturday, followed by 31.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 31.9 degrees Celsius on Monday, and 31.7 on Tuesday,” he said.

“With 30 degrees Celsius also being reached by early Tuesday afternoon, this is the first July to see three 30 degrees Celsius days for just two years, and the first month of any to reach such a value on three days since August 2020.

“So, these daytime temperatures are not unusual for the town in current summers. We nowadays expect four days each summer to peak at 30 degrees Celsius or higher.

“In addition, overnight temperatures did not drop below 17.6 degrees Celsius from Sunday to Monday, nor below 17.8 degrees Celsius from Monday to Tuesday.

“While such temperatures do make it difficult to sleep, they're also not that unusual these days – in 2020 there was a spell from August 5 to 16 when only one night dropped below 15 degrees Celsius.”