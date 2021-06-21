Public notices: Order to close A308(M) starting July 5

In the public notices this week, there are two road closure orders in Maidenhead, including an order to close the A308(M) overnight in both directions, starting Monday, July 5.

Road closures

Highways England intends to make an order to close the A308(M) motorway overnight for works on the road next month.

The order would authorise the closure of both carriageways of the A308(M).

This is so contractors can undertake road marking and stud renewal and associated pavement repairs and works.

It is expected that the work would last for around one week, starting on or after Monday, July 5.

The maximum length the overnight closures would last is between 9pm and 6am.

The order would come into force on July 3 and have a maximum duration of 18 months, ceasing when the works are complete.

Traffic affected by the closures above would be diverted using the A404(M), A4 and A308 in each direction.

The temporary closures and diversion routes should be clearly indicated by traffic signs when in effect.

The Royal Borough is also looking to prohibit any vehicle from driving along the part of St Luke’s Road between its junctions with Russell Court and Fairford Road.

It is also looking to prohibit waiting in that area. This is to facilitate a new gas connection.

The diversion route will be via the A308 Marlow Road, Norfolk Road and the unclosed part of St Lukes Road.

The proposed order will be in operation from 9am on Monday, July 5 until 5pm on Friday, July 9. Restrictions will be in force when signs are in place.

Planning

BT is looking to install two 10ft storage and shipping containers at the back of Maidenhead Telephone Exchange, 10 West Street.

This puts the containers nearby to Bad Godesberg Way, which runs alongside Kidwells Park.

A six-foot temporary fence will also be installed around the containers.

An application has also been put forward for a property in Shurlock Row to change use from agricultural buildings to dwellinghouses – self-contained homes, usually for a single household.

The application also includes ‘building operations reasonably necessary for the conversion’ on land adjacent to the Old Malt House Cottage.

The 1.4-hectare site is located west of Shurlock Road on land formerly associated with Hill Farm, now split into the Old Malt House, Malt House Cottage and Hill Farm Lodge.

The building is a simple structure designed for agricultural use as a cowshed.

A previous application for a change of use to a single two-bedroom dwelling on the site was refused planning permission and dismissed at appeal.

