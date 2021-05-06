Public notices: Plans for more Church Road homes plus lengthy M4 junction closure

This week’s public notices contain information on another application to build new homes in Church Road, Maidenhead, as well as the closure of a busy Maidenhead road next week to facilitate roundabout improvement works.

Planning

Plans have been submitted for a third time to build new homes in Church Road, Maidenhead.

A Mr T Iqbal wants to construct six semi-detached properties, comprising of three buildings, at Zaman and Awan House – following demolition of the existing building.

Cycle and bin storage will accompany the new development, as well as alterations to the existing vehicle and pedestrian access.

This location has been the subject of previous applications, including one in October 2020, when councillors on the Royal Borough planning panel slammed proposals for eight apartments in what is known as a largely affluent area of Maidenhead.

The developer had another go in March this year when plans were submitted for seven apartments on the site of Zaman and Awan House, but these did not make it to the planning panel and have since been revised to propose this application for six new homes.

Elsewhere, in nearby Bray, a full planning application has been submitted to the Royal Borough council to construct a first floor extension on a home.

The work will include alterations to elevations of the property, which is called Flagpole House, in High Street.

Traffic and travel

A major roundabout linking Maidenhead with the M4 is set to close overnight for four months.

The closure will affect the roundabout at junction 8/9, between the northbound/southbound carriageway of the A404(M), and the eastbound/westbound carriageway of the A308(M).

Also closed will be the slip road leading from the westbound carriageway of the M4.

Highways England (HE) expects the work will last for about four months starting on or after Monday, May 17. The closures will take place overnight between 9pm and 6am.

These works are being carried out because contractors are undertaking electrical and carriageway works.

Traffic affected by the closures will be diverted via other junctions of the M4 or by using the

A404(M) and the A308(M).

HE added that temporary closures and diversion routes will be ‘clearly indicated’ by traffic signs.

Elsewhere in Maidenhead, drivers planning to make journeys along part of the A308 next week will not be able to do so as the council carries out work.

Vehicles will not be able to travel along Marlow Road from its junction with the A4 Castle Hill roundabout and Sun Lane.

The order will come into operation daily between 9am and 3.30pm from Tuesday, May 11 until Thursday, May 13.

A diversion will be available via the A4 Castle Hill, A4 Bath Road, A404, A308 Marlow Road, A308 Furze Platt Road, A308 Gringer Hill and A308 Marlow Road.

The purpose of the order is to facilitate roundabout improvement works at A4 Castle Hill and the council has warned that there will be a danger to the public.

Licensing

Loungers UK Limited has applied to the Royal Borough council to serve alcohol between 10am and 12am daily.

The applicant has applied to the council’s licensing authority to proceed with the changes at Unit 3 and part Unit 2 of Waterside Quarter.

It also wants provision to serve late night refreshments between the hours of 11pm and 12.30am daily.

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.