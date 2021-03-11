Public notices: Fresh application to turn Zaman House into flats

This week’s public notices contain information on a fresh application at Zaman House, in Church Street. There are also details on road closures in Cookham and Littlewick Green which could affect drivers making essential journeys.

Planning

Fresh plans have been submitted for new apartments in an affluent area of Maidenhead.

An application has been submitted to the Royal Borough for permission to demolish the existing building and build seven apartments with new parking and cycle and refuse stores at Zaman House, in Church Road, The Fisheries.

This part of Maidenhead is typical of large homes with riverside gardens, and a previous application for eight flats on this site was rejected in October over fears it would be out of character.

At the autumn planning meeting, councillors said that The Fisheries was ‘not an area for purpose-built multi-household properties’.

Another previous application for Zaman House, for 16 apartments, was also knocked back in 2017.

Elsewhere, a cottage in Cookham wants to build a single-storey extension.

Plans have been submitted to the council for permission to make way for the extension by demolishing an existing conservatory to the east of Hillside Cottage, located in Cookham Dean Bottom.

Over in Bisham, an application has been submitted to renovate The Thatched House in Bisham Road.

Applicants want to convert the garage, build new entrance steps to the property, construct a canopy, as well as build a new balcony and single-storey rear extension.

Roads and travel

A temporary road closure and ‘no waiting’ orders will be implemented on a Cookham road later this month.

The Royal Borough has made an order to prohibit anyone from driving along Lower Road, from its junction with Hatch Place, eastward for a distance of 50 metres.

Waiting will also not be allowed in Lower Road outside Number Five, and between Clematis Cottage to Westbury House.

These restrictions will be in place from 12:01am on Monday, March 15 until 11:59pm on Friday, March 19.

A diversion route for vehicles will be provided via Lower Road, High Road and Whyteladyes Lane.

The purpose of the order is due to new gas connections.

Another road closure is set to impact residents travelling on essential journeys in Littlewick Green.

Vehicles will not be allowed to travel along Breadcroft Lane from its junction with Cherry Garden Lane to outside a property known as ‘Old Cottage’.

This order will be in place between the hours of 8am and 6pm from Friday, March 26 until Thursday, April 1.

No diversion route will be available.

The reason for this closure is because of fibre optic ducting works taking place.

To view this week's public notices, click here.