Public notices: Changes to chapel arches and flats in Boyn Hill

This week in public notices, the council has advised that the footpath from Grenfell Road to Kings Grove in Maidenhead will be closed while construction works take place.

A second application has been put forward to develop the car park of The Crown pub in Boyn Hill into a block of flats, while Shanly Homes has applied to make some changes to its major town centre development, the Chapel Arches project.

Road closures

Kings Lane in Cookham will be closed from Monday between the boundaries of the property known as Bagsters Cottage to renew an inoperable stopcock.

The road closure will begin from 9.30am on April 26 to 3.30pm on April 28.

The alternative route for vehicles is via Kings Lane and Dean Lane.

Marlow Road will also be closed from its junction with A4 Castle Hill Roundabout to its junction with Sun Lane in May.

The road will be closed every day from 9am to 3.30pm, starting Tuesday, May 11 until Thursday, May 13. This is for the Castle Hill Roundabout improvement works.

The alternative route is via the A4 Castle Hill, Bath Road, A404, A308 Furze Platt Road and Gringer Hill.

Footpath closure

The footpath from Grenfell Road to Kings Grove will be closed for its entire length due to construction works.

A temporary closure order will come into operation on Sunday and will remain in place until Saturday, July 24.

The alternative route for pedestrians is via Grenfell Road and Kings Grove.

Planning

An application for a major development in Boyn Hill has been put forward for a second time, having been denied planning permission once. The development site is on the site of The Crown pub in Wootton Way. The pub itself would remain and the flats would make use of its ‘under-utilised’ car park.

In the second application, developers Kaywood Developments has reduced the planned bulk of the building, reducing its height by 3.8m and the number of flats from 12 down to 10.

The developer’s representatives argue that the car park is ‘rarely used, let alone used to its full capacity’ and notes that the pub has been struggling financially.

In the town centre, Shanly Homes has put forward an application to vary two conditions of its planning application for the Chapel Arches development, which includes 182 apartments, 605sqm of commercial space, and 1,030sqm for retail and restaurant use.

One of the proposed changes is to allow commercial units in one of the blocks to open at 6am rather than 7am.

The developers expect that a gym will occupy one of the units and that it will want to open up earlier in the day to accommodate people exercising before work.

Shanly Homes also wishes to make changes to the ground floor. Current plans show the shop fronts set back to create a 'colonnade' effect.

Now it is ‘clear that such an arrangement will create units which will receive low levels of daylighting, to the extent that it may make the units difficult to let.’

A further concern is that this set-up might lead to antisocial behaviour. Representatives say this change ‘does not encroach on any areas of the public realm.’

To see this week's public notices, click here.