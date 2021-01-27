Maidenhead businesswoman named one of UK's most inspirational female entrepreneurs

A Maidenhead businesswoman who has just published her fifth book and created a social enterprise focused on mental health issues has been named one of Britain’s most inspirational female entrepreneurs.

Michelle Carvill has been listed on Small Business Britain’s f:Entrepreneur list of the UK’s 100 most inspirational businesswomen.

Someone who enjoys ‘spinning plates’, Ms Carvill has a number of different enterprises to her name. In 2003 she started digital marketing agency Carvil Creative and has since written five books, the latest of which was published by Bloomsbury on Thursday, January 21.

In 2018, Ms Carvil founded social enterprise The Preventative Healthcare Service (PHS), focused on relieving stress and anxiety for people struggling with their wellbeing.

She said: “It was a real surprise, I didn’t really know how it came about.

“I always like to have a few plates spinning and it's wonderful to be recognised for that.

“It’s great that women like that are being celebrated and I’m delighted to be included.”

This year’s f:Entrepreneur list of 100 inspirational female entrepreneurs includes beekeepers, PPE suppliers and tech entrepreneurs, with this year’s list celebrating those who have been able to flourish despite the issues caused by COVID-19.

Since the outbreak started, Ms Carvill has written two books. Her most recent, Sustainable Marketing – How to Drive Profits with Purpose, was published last week, outlining how brands need to be conscious of sustainability and the environment to be successful.

Ms Carvill has continued to develop her latest venture, the Preventative Healthcare Service, during lockdown.

After a successful wellbeing festival was held in the Nicholsons Centre in 2019, Ms Carvill has been working on making a service that works for businesses and individuals.

She has just created a six-week stress management course that is being trialled by the Chartered Institute for Marketing in Cookham.

The 163 employees there will be able to access the stress management resources to help them handle working through such a difficult period.

In the future, Ms Carvill hopes to make a full marketing programme for the PHS and promote it to other organisations and individuals.