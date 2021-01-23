Leisure centre's new senior social group keeps older people connected and active

Braywick Leisure Centre is running a senior social chat on Zoom twice a week to keep older people connected during lockdown.

With gyms closed, some would-be regular attendees may be missing the social side of their usual clubs, not all of which will have successfully moved online.

To combat isolation, on Tuesdays and Thursday every week, Braywick Leisure Centre has set up a senior social Zoom group with 80-year-old staff member Gina Mcgregor.

Gina was the founder of the Maidenhead and District Netball League in 1971 and was presented with an MBE in 2005 by the Queen.

“She will be online at 2pm to speak to the community whether you’re lonely or just fancy a gossip with other people,” said Jonny Walker of Braywick Leisure Centre.

The sessions have been going on for two weeks now. It is also an opportunity to set active tasks. Most recently the group ‘walked a marathon’ in steps over the course of the week.

“It’s keeping people doing things – a lot of older people have got nothing now and they’re on their own,” said Gina.

To join, email Jonny at jonny.walker@leisurefocus.org.uk