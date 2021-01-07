Idris Elba guitar signed by Paul McCartney sold by Maidenhead auctioneer

A guitar that used to belong to Idris Elba and that has been signed by Paul McCartney has been sold by a Maidenhead auctioneer for charity.

Dawsons Auctioneers, based in Kings Grove Estate, sold the lot at an auction which ended on New Year’s Day, raising £10,500 for charity following some ‘frenetic’ bidding.

The Cort Acoustic Guitar was formerly owned by actor Elba, known for his roles in Luther and The Wire, and appeared on BBC One’s Idris Elba Meets Paul McCartney, which aired on December 19.

During the hour-long programme, the actor sat down with the Beatles star to talk about his life as a musician. At one point the actor took out his guitar to play McCartney a few chords of his own.

The two stars signed the guitar before sending it off to auction for the charity Storm, which raises money for victims of domestic violence.

McCartney signed ‘Hey Idris! Cheers thanks Paul McCartney 2020’, while Elba signed ‘Wow! Keep safe! Idris Elba’.

Dawsons did not charge any commission on the auction, meaning all the proceeds will go to a good cause.

To watch Idris Elba Meets Paul McCartney visit www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer