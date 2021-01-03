Lego movie and one-woman show make up for missing mummers plays

Crowds used to cheering on traditional mummers’ plays at the pub can still enjoy the fun despite COVID restrictions.

Ellington Morris would ordinarily put on its play at the Pinkneys Arms on Boxing Day, raising money for Maidenhead Mencap, which provides relief for people with learning disabilities.

Instead the dancers put together a Lego film of the play – Mummers’ The Movie, an eight-minute video in stop-motion animation using the iconic plastic figures.

It features the usual antics of St George, the Turkish Knight, Father Christmas and the Devil.

“It keeps the tradition alive – we’ve been doing it for so many years,” said Chris Bell, who plays the Turkish Knight.

“Mencap, like any charity is desperate for funds, so please donate what you would put in our box if we were dancing out – and we’ll see you next year.”

To donate, visit the Just Giving Page – which has raised £210 thus far – on tinyurl.com/y95wvedg

Meanwhile, Karen Ricketts from Twyford, squire of the Hurst Morris People, has written and performed her own humorous one-character version of the traditional play.

“Normally we have a cast of five or six but COVID put paid to that. So, I wrote and acted an online version, featuring just me as St George, to cheer people up,” said Karen.

Her daughter Helen, 12, did the filming and her son Daniel, 11, made the props, including a giant syringe.

“St George, instead of being stabbed to death, dies of COVID but, as usual, he miraculously recovers with a wonder drug,” said Karen. “And I have a six foot sword to keep social distance, all the while keen to carry on slaying.”

This one-woman show can be found at www.hump.org.uk