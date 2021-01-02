Thames Valley Adventure Playground supporters walk in all weathers to raise funds

Supporters of Thames Valley Adventure Playground (TVAP) braved all weathers walking miles to raise money towards respite breaks for local families.

Staff, trustees and volunteers walked the equivalent of the distance between Land’s End and John O’Groats through mist and rain.

The ‘Cross Country Challenge’ took place over November, with three trustees, four regular volunteers and 17 TVAP staff taking part.

Members of the team walked across Maidenhead, Marlow, Cookham and Woo-burn, as well as further afield. Saturday staff walked around the playground to clock up the miles. Together they raised £1,200, which will go towards supporting those with special needs and their families and carers.

The playground has experienced ‘a huge drop’ in donations and costs have increased to become COVID secure. The second lockdown added further strain. The appeal has now reached £3,550. Visit: justgiving.com/campaign/TVAPCovidAppeal to donate.