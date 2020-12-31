Remember When: A dramatic river rescue and a year-long cricket match

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 30, 35, 40, 45 and 50 years ago this week. You can also take a look into the past by visiting our online archives at baylismediaarchive.co.uk

1970: Late night revellers, hotel staff and police combined to rescue a couple whose Jaguar plunged into the Thames near the Boulters Inn followed a crash in the early hours of Christmas morning.

The hotel manager, John Moses, and police constable Gerald Dumbleton jumped into the icy water and rescued the couple from the sinking car.

They were joined by waiter Juan Padilla Plata, who jumped in to help the woman to the bank.

Guests at the hotel and other police officers formed a human chain along the bank to pull the man and woman ashore.

1970: It took a lot more than snow and freezing temperatures to dampen the enthusiasm of some 250 Cookham Dean residents who turned out on Boxing Day to watch a charity comic football match on the village green.

Humourist William Rushton took part in the game and actor Robert Brown helped with the organisation. Both lived in Cookham.

1975: Holy Trinity School said a sad farewell to caretaker ‘Mr Tommy’ as he left his post after eight years.

Retiring Ernest Tomlinson said: “Of all the jobs I have ever had in my life, this has been the happiest.”

1980: Staff at the Foxy Lady hairdressers in Kingsway got in the festive spirit by wearing fancy dress.

As they gathered outside for a photo, they grabbed two local bobbies to pose with them (main picture).

1985: About 200 runners tackled a tough cross-country course at Cliveden to raise funds for the upkeep of the grounds.

The event, organised by Burnham Joggers on behalf of the National Trust, saw entrants negotiate frozen ground on the six-and-a-half mile course.

1990: Boyne Hill Cricket Club staged the second innings of a 30-over cricket match nearly a year to the day after staging the first innings.

The match between two teams named in memory of Boyne Hill stalwarts Fred Dyer and George Duncan had started on January 1 to kick off the club’s centenary celebrations.

It finished on December 31, with the George Duncan XI emerging victorious.