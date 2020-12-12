Norden Farm live streams theatre shows to Maidenhead schools

An arts centre has been delivering Christmas cheer to schools in the Maidenhead area via screenings of its theatre shows.

Norden Farm, in Altwood Road, streamed its performance of Oldilocks and the Three Bears live to schools on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27.

Youngsters at Boyne Hill Infant School and Dolphin School in Hurst got to enjoy the performances in their school halls and classrooms.

Before the shows began, the schools were sent links to videos and other fun activities related to the performance, created by Garlic Theatre.

Emma Franks, year 2 teacher at Boyne Hill Infant School said: “We really enjoyed making the bear headbands and watching the live streaming of the show.”