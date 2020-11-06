Remembrance Sunday conforms to COVID-19 guidelines

With respects due to be paid on Remembrance Sunday this weekend, commemorations are taking on a slightly different format across the area.

Events are set to go ahead in the Royal Borough, but with important changes due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The council announced earlier this year that the traditional parade and civic service in Maidenhead and Windsor town centres cannot take place.

Instead, a private act of remembrance will still happen in the two towns – despite the lockdown – at the Town Hall in Maidenhead and St John the Baptist Parish Church in Windsor.

The borough has asked the public to stay away from these services.

“Instead we’re asking residents and veterans to pay their respects at home, by observing the national two-minute silence, and by following the national act of remembrance at the Cenotaph in London on TV,” mayor Cllr Sayonara Luxton said.

The Centotaph ceremony in the capital is a closed event.