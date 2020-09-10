Keys exchanged at Braywick Leisure Centre hand-over ceremony

Keys were exchanged at a special hand-over ceremony ahead of the new Braywick Leisure Centre opening this weekend.

The £32.8million facility will open to the public for the first time on Saturday, replacing the 45-year-old Magnet Leisure Centre in Holmanleaze.

The Braywick Road site is complete with a 10-lane swimming pool, training and splash pools, sports halls, dance studios, courts and a gym.

It also includes a culture hall, sauna and steam room, an escape room, and a 3G football pitch.

Keys were handed over to Royal Borough mayor Cllr Sayonara Luxton following the completion of the project, one of many regeneration plans complete or underway across Maidenhead.

Because of COVID-19, the leisure centre has urged interested residents to pre-book sessions there via leisurecentre.com

A 16-seater shuttle bus will run from the Magnet to Braywick Leisure Centre, starting from Monday, September 14. It is free with a valid Advantage Card.

The timetable can be found below: