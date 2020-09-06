Rush for school uniforms at high street outfitters

School uniform outfitters Goyals has seen a dramatic increase in footfall to its store compared to other years.

Due to COVID-19, parents who would otherwise purchase uniforms earlier in the year have been unable to do so.

“It’s been so manic and packed,” said Seema Goyal, owner of the outfitters. “Not many people have bought their uniforms.”

Since opening on July 14, Goyals has seen thousands of customers arriving at the store in person. Seema expects this to continue until October 1.

Part of the reason for this rush is that customers need to buy simpler items, such as plain shirts and trousers, which they might normally get from other, larger chain outlets.

“Customers tell me that M&S don’t have any of the basic trousers and shirts,” Seema said.

Many customers have also needed to buy new uniforms to account for changes in size.

Unlike in previous years, the larger school uniform sizes are flying from the Goyals shelves, while the shop has not been able to shift the smaller sizes.

“The tailors are extremely busy. We have to combine two skirts to make it into one,” said Seema.