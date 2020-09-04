People invited to share motherly advice for book

A woman from Maidenhead is appealing for people to contribute pearls of wisdom to a book intended to be released in time for Mother’s Day.

Claire Castignetti has been inspired to create a ‘celebratory collection of advice and wise-thoughts’ after she had time during lockdown to ‘reflect on what’s really important’.

This includes her relationship with her ‘lovely mother’, Julia Pettitt, 84, who has Alzheimer’s.

Claire, 56, said: “I’m very grateful to my mothers’ guidance, I really am, and that’s why I wanted to do this, as recognition to her really.

“And I think it’s going to, hopefully, give other people an opportunity to show recognition and gratitude to their mother too.”

The mum-of-four hopes people will share their pearls of wisdom, either received as a child or imparted as a mother or step-mother, in four categories.

These include, the most useful piece of advice given by your mother; what you as a mother are passing on to your children; an example of ‘good mothering’; and ‘what does being a mother mean to you?’.

Claire says she is ‘hoping for a real mixed bag of quirky, moving, uplifting, downright outrageous, heartfelt and inspiring advice on any subject’.

From health to wealth, appearance, careers, marriage, friendships, cooking, parenting, general attitude towards life – ‘the more personal to a family the better’.

“I’d like it to be a celebratory collection of advice and wise-thoughts that can inspire us all, precious information.”

Claire’s experience of being a mother to her daughters’ Eliza Slocombe, 27, Isabelle, 25, Georgina Castignetti, 14, and Rosa, 12, will feature in the book, as well as her mother’s advice to her.

She said: “My mother suggested that I shouldn’t marry a man who got out of bed after me – so I didn’t, also that he should love me a little more than I love him – which he readily agrees he does.”

Claire also warmly welcomes responses from men.

“Mothers have a huge influence on men,” she said.

The working title of the book is ‘Once upon a Motherhood’ and all contributory categories have a 120-word limit, apart from ‘what does being a mother mean to you?’ which has a 20-word limit.

A percentage of the proceeds of the book will go towards the Alzheimer’s Society.

Include your full name, age, your mother’s first name only, your children’s too if relevant, followed by town and county and email to pearlsofwisdom5@hotmail.com